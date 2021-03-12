Despite continued low benchmark refinery margins during H220 due to the impact of COVID-19 on oil products demand, Hellenic Petroleum was able to maintain high production levels and generate substantial positive operating margin thanks to the flexibility of its refining system and increased exports. We anticipate a potentially slower recovery of benchmark margins in 2021 than previously assumed due to continued sluggish demand, at least during H121. However, with Greece looking to prioritise tourism with reduced restrictions on travel, we anticipate this could accelerate a recovery in domestic demand, especially for jet and road fuels. We have updated our estimates and valuation to reflect the Q420 results and peer multiples, and include a contribution from the recently announced 204MW Kozani PV project. Our valuation is unchanged at €6.55/share, representing 13% upside to the current share price.

