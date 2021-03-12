Anzeige
Freitag, 12.03.2021
12.03.2021
InDex Pharmaceuticals updates shareholders list

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that the list of shareholders on the homepage has been updated with information as of February 26, 2021.

The 15 largest shareholders in InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) were as of February 26, 2021:

SHAREHOLDER

NUMBER OF SHARES

OWNERSHIP %

VOTES %

Linc AB

69 920 567

13.1%

13.1%

HBM Healthcare Investments

52 916 667

9.9%

9.9%

Fjärde AP-fonden

52 314 074

9.8%

9.8%

Försäkringsbolaget Avanza Pension

25 330 798

4.8%

4.8%

Handelsbanken Läkemedelsfond

25 000 000

4.7%

4.7%

SEB-Stiftelsen

19 047 617

3.6%

3.6%

SEB Life International

13 927 350

2.6%

2.6%

Nordnet Pensionsförsäkring AB

13 472 878

2.5%

2.5%

SEB Venture Capital

12 994 367

2.4%

2.4%

Stiftelsen Industrifonden

12 865 296

2.4%

2.4%

Bengt Thornberg

12 671 394

2.4%

2.4%

Staffan Rasjö

11 797 670

2.2%

2.2%

S-E-Bankens Utvecklingsstiftelse

10 000 000

1.9%

1.9%

Originat AB

7 000 000

1.3%

1.3%

Rune Pettersson, dödsbo

5 880 486

1.1%

1.1%

For more information:
Peter Zerhouni, CEO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: peter.zerhouni@indexpharma.com

Publication
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 13:45 CET on March 12, 2021.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief
InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The Company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The Company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB with email address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/index-pharmaceuticals/r/index-pharmaceuticals-updates-shareholders-list,c3305538

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/3305538/1386127.pdf

PR_InDex Pharmaceuticals updates shareholders list

© 2021 PR Newswire
