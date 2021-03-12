Nasdaq Riga: Suspension of trading in AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shares and flush of the order book will take place on March 16, 2021 after trading session

Financial and Capital Market Commission on March 9, 2021 decided to allow AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shareholder SIA "NAMEJS 1"to organize the final takeover bid for AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shares. On March 11, 2021 information announcing the final takeover bid was published, setting March 18, 2021 as a record date. Considering the settlement cycle of automatically matched trades (T+2), March 16, 2021 is the last trading day with the shares of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica". On March 12, 2021 Nasdaq Riga, according to Nasdaq Baltic Members Rules, decided to suspend trading in AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" (RJR1R, ISIN: LV0000100543) shares and flush the order book on March 16, 2021 after the end of the trading session. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.