German manufacturer Autarq is selling its solar tiles at a price ranging from €25 to €30 per piece. It claims a PV system built with these products can cover around 70% of household needs.From pv magazine Germany German solar manufacturer Autarq has announced it will ramp up the capacity of its solar tile manufacturing facility in the eastern German city of Prenzlau, where production started in 2018. The company says its products have already been used on 205 rooftops in Germany. "The projects range in size from 5 to 8 kW," a spokesperson from Autarq told pv magazine. The price for end customers ...

