12.03.2021 / 15:15

March 12, 2021

Douglas GmbH Announces Syndication of

€1,080 Million Term Loan B

Düsseldorf, Germany-March 12, 2021 - Douglas GmbH (the "Company") announces that it has launched the syndication of a term loan B facility in the expected amount of €1,080 million (the "Term Loan B Facility"). The Company continues to observe market conditions and may opportunistically launch one or more additional debt instruments. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Term Loan B Facility together with proceeds from any other debt instruments and an equity contribution from its shareholders to fund the redemption in full of the Company's existing senior secured notes due 2022 and existing senior notes due 2023 as well as repay all amounts outstanding under the Company's existing senior secured facilities, in each case, at par.

For more information, please contact:

Douglas GmbH

Luise-Rainer-Straße 7-11, 40235 Düsseldorf, Germany

Douglas Investor Relations:

Stefanie Steiner

Email: ir@douglas.de

Douglas Press Office:

Eva Krüger

Email: pr@douglas.de

