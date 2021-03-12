DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



12.03.2021 / 15:20

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the 'Company') The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) has informed the Company on

12 March 2021 that a substantial holdings notification related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM. Date of transaction: 8 March 2021 Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173 Place of residence: Amsterdam Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settle-ment Contract for difference 5 249 083.00 5 249 083.00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International) In cash Ordinary share 19 264 432.00 19 264 432.00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC) Physical delivery Swap 29 052 427.00 29 052 427.00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International) In cash Ordinary share 32 064 567.00 32 064 567.00 Real Real Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International) Physical delivery Ordinary share 44 493 286.00 44 493 286.00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International) Physical delivery Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3.05% 0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 2.30% Voting rights 3.05% 0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 2.30% The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: https://www.afm.nl/nl-nl/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=108133&KeyWords=steinhoff+international The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 12 March 2021

12.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

