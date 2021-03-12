The three Mediterranean countries of Greece, Cyprus and Israel signed this week an agreement to develop a subsea cable that links their electricity grids. Upon completion, the so-called EuroAsia Interconnector will be the world's longest subsea power cable and could boost solar PV development in all three countries substantially.The energy ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Israel signed this week a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming to boost the implementation of an underground electricity cable that would link the counties' power grids. "The ministers agreed to boost cooperation, examining ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...