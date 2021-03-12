Anzeige
WKN: A115DT ISIN: NL0010776944 Ticker-Symbol: 3BY3 
9,3309,36017:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2021 | 16:29
Brunel International NV: Brunel to host Capital Markets Event and Strategy Update 2021

Amsterdam, 12 March 2021 - Brunel International N.V. (Euronext: BRNL) a global provider of flexible, specialist workforce solutions, will host a virtual Capital Markets Event on Wednesday 31 March 2021, during which the Board will provide an update on its strategy. The event will start at 15.00 CET and will last until approximately 17.00 CET.

The conference call and presentation will be webcasted live via www.brunelinternational.net (http://www.brunelinternational.net). The presentation can be downloaded from our website before the event starts. If you are an institutional investor or equity analyst and wish to participate in the event, we kindly ask you to register by sending an email to brunel@cffcommunications.nl (mailto:brunel@cffcommunications.nl). Following registration the event programme and login instructions will be provided in due course.

An archived replay of the event will be available on our website later that day.

If you have any queries, please contact:
Hester Pijl / Maxime de Groot
CFF Communications
E: brunel@cffcommunications.nl (mailto:brunel@cffcommunications.nl)

T: + 31 (0)20 - 575 40 10

Attachment
Capital Markets Event and Strategy Update 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/be4a2641-c4c2-4c76-9436-df27afd2250c)


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
