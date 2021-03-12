(In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Ipsen:
Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights (1)
28th February 2021
83,814,526
|
Gross total* of voting rights: 132,119,334
|
Net total** of voting rights: 131,047,236
(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).
*Gross Total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The Gross Total is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.
**Net Total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares without voting rights
