Freitag, 12.03.2021
Eilmeldung am Freitag! Ad-hoc-Nachricht: Meilenstein-Übernahme!
ACCESSWIRE
12.03.2021 | 18:56
CRH PLC Announces Annual Financial Report

2020 Annual Report and Form 20-F

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)(LSE:CRH) (the "Company") The 2020 Annual Report and Form 20-F (the "Annual Report") has been published by the Company and is available here:

https://www.crh.com/media/3532/crh-annual-report-2020.pdf

The Annual Report has also been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and at:

Companies Announcement Office
Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Tel. no: + 353 1 617 4200

The Annual Report is expected to be posted to those shareholders who have requested a hard copy on 31 March 2021.

In addition, the Annual Report has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders resident in the United States may request a hard copy free of charge.

Enquiries

Contact
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635214/CRH-PLC-Announces-Annual-Financial-Report

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
