Hannes Rydell Founder of DropInGolf Raises Quarter of Million Dollars From Shareholders

SAN JUAN, PR / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Startups can be a handful, especially if you are a young entrepreneur with no money, credibility, connection, or experience whatsoever. However, Hannes Rydell thinks otherwise. The startup founder believes all you have to do is get successful entrepreneurs into buying your business plan and your visions. To do that, you need to speak their language and tell them what they love to hear.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur says, "The hard part is getting the first person on board; when you have overcome that first step, the spiral will just keep going up and up." The Creative Dragon's winner currently runs two companies, DropInGolf Sweden and Startup Rocket Academy.

In just a year, DropInGolf Sweden AB has gone from 2 connected golf clubs to more than forty. Besides, they have increased their user base from about a thousand to more than fifteen thousand. Also, Hannes is one of the youngest founders ever to get accepted into Business Sweden's Leap Accelerator and Web Summit ALPHA startup program.

Launching a Business at 18

When Hannes was 18, he launched his first business in Sweden to build a golf club booking service. With nothing but a business idea, he got a bit lucky by connecting with a business advisor who showed him the basics of launching a business. While progress was slow, he had more fun than anything he had done before.

Six months later, he entered a pitch competition called Creative Dragon, in which he won the prize for 'Best Business Idea' and landed numerous investors. Among them were music producer Niclas Molinder, the tech-company Auddly founder, and Björn Ulvaeus from world-famous music group ABBA, and producer Max Martin.

Rydell also managed to land former PGA-Tour Player and entrepreneur Mathias Grönberg. He was ranked the 65th golfer worldwide and played with Tiger Woods in the 2003 Open Championship.

Getting Into The Web Summit in Lisbon

Half a year later, someone suggested that Hannes should apply to the ALPHA startup program at the top-ranked worldwide tech conference, the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. Being a go-getter, he applied even though his young company seemed to have a slim chance of getting into the program.

To his surprise, he got a video call request from Web Summit to showcase his company better. What followed was one of the best presentations in his life. After two weeks, Hannes got an email that notified him his company had been accepted. He was ecstatic and flew to Portugal.

DropInGolf's Success

To date, Hannes has raised a bit over $200K from external investors. The company has also been successful in applying for different business grants that have equaled roughly the same amount. Though they could have aimed for larger investment rounds which would allow them to grow faster, he prefers to keep a lot of the company ownership and remain the majority shareholder as long as possible.

The 21-year-old serial entrepreneur encourages everyone who needs money to start a business to go after investors even though you don't have everything figured out. Lots of his friends are interested in starting companies but are very unsure how to do it.

From his own experience, Hannes believes most investors are understanding about you not having everything about an investment round figured out since you're still young. Therefore, you stand a chance as long as they see you as talented in several areas of business.

Conclusion

Hannes gets a lot of inspiration from Mark Cuban, who by far is the wealthiest of the sharks. He is a lesson to other young entrepreneurs. Any young or first-timer entrepreneur can make their business a success by landing the right people. Thanks to what he has learned through the years, the 21-year-old business genius is the ideal captain to steer your entrepreneurial ship to a lucrative destination.

CONTACT:

Disrupt Media

Tony Delgado

Email: info@disruptvip.com

Phone: 12018758684

SOURCE: Hannes Rydell

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635217/Hannes-Rydell-Founder-of-DropInGolf-Raises-Quarter-of-Million-Dollars-From-Shareholders