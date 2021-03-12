Alcon management will provide investor update on the company's strategy and innovation agenda to drive long-term growth and create shareholder value

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care, will host a virtual Capital Markets Day for the financial and investment community on March 24, 2021. The virtual event will feature presentations from company leaders outlining the company's strategy and innovation agenda designed to drive long-term growth and improve eye care outcomes for doctors, patients and customers.

"In the nearly two years since our successful Spin-off to create an independent Alcon, we have had a relentless focus on executing against our priorities and introducing new innovation in Surgical and Vision Care," said David Endicott, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to updating investors on our innovation agenda and strategy to drive long-term growth at our Capital Markets Day later this month."

The Capital Markets Day will include:

A virtual booth highlighting Alcon's latest innovations and transformation will be open beginning 13:30 CET 7:30 CST on March 24.

Presentations from company leaders beginning at 14:00 CET 8:00 CST, including: David Endicott, Chief Executive Officer Tim Stonesifer, Chief Financial Officer Michael Onuscheck, President, Global Business and Innovation Jeannette Bankes, President General Manager, Global Surgical Franchise Andy Pawson, President General Manager, Global Vision Care Franchise

2 live Q&A panels following speakers' presentations.

Registration information can be found on the Investor Relations section of Alcon.com. Registration closes on March 23 at 23:00 CET 17:00 CST. A replay of the event will be posted on the Investor Relations site shortly following the completion of the live webcast.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

