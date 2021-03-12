MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the results of the quarterly and semi-annual MVIS index review. The following table shows a summary of the review results for selected indices, which are licensed to underlie financial products. All review results and more details can be found on http://www.mvis-indices.com/. The following changes will be implemented on 19 March 2021 and will become effective on the next trading day.

Country/Regional Indices Additions Deletions New Count MVIS Australia Equal Weight Index 2 1 102 MVIS Australia Small-Cap Dividend Payers Index 4 6 74 MVIS Brazil Small-Cap Index* 17 7 90 MVIS Egypt Index 0 1 25 MVIS GDP Africa Index 0 1 71 MVIS Indonesia Index 4 0 41 MVIS Russia Index 1 0 28 MVIS Russia Small-Cap Index* 3 2 25 MVIS Vietnam Index 3 0 29

*Semi-annual review

Hard Assets Indices Additions Deletions New Count MVIS Australia Resources Index 1 0 26 MVIS Global Agribusiness Index 0 0 52 MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index 9 1 93 MVIS Global Oil Refiners Index 2 2 25 MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index 1 1 20 MVIS Global Unconventional Oil Gas Index 1 0 30 MVIS Global Uranium Nuclear Energy Index 0 0 25 MVIS North America Energy Infrastructure Index 1 0 30 MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 Index* 0 0 25 *Semi-annual review

Sector Indices Additions Deletions New Count BlueStar Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index 3 3 25 MVIS Australia A-REITs Index 0 0 15 MVIS Australia Banks Index 0 0 7 MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index 0 0 25 MVIS Global Gaming Index 2 1 41 MVIS Global Video Gaming eSports Index 0 0 25 MVIS US Business Development Companies Index 0 0 26 MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index* 2 1 25 MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index* 0 0 25 MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index* 0 0 25 MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index* 0 0 25 MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index 0 0 25

*Semi-annual review

A complete list of components and weights is available on www.mvis-indices.com. Index methodology, comprehensive index information as well as information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can also be found on our website. The next quarterly review results will be announced on 11 June 2021 and the next semi-annual review results will be announced on 10 June 2021.

MVIS is a VanEck company.

