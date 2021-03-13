We don't know what was driving former US President Donald Trump when he tweeted last year that he wanted to buy Greenland from Denmark. At the time, Trump referred to it as "essentially a large real estate deal".... Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen immediately called the idea "absurd". Firstly, Greenland was not for sale and secondly, it was "not Danish, but Greenlandic". But is Trump's idea really as crazy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...