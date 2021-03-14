ATX TR up to new year highs, Addiko with a gain of 27,41 per cent. News came from Valneva, RHI Magnesita, Vienna Insurance Group, S&T, Andritz, Vienna Stock Exchange, Austrian Post (2), Addiko Bank, CA Immo (2), Lenzing, Marinomed, Frequentis, Vienna Airport. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,53% to 6.213,25 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 13,67%. Up to now there were 34 days with a positive and 16 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 13,67%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,7%, the weakest is Friday with -0,38%. These are the best-performers this week: Addiko Bank 27,41% in front of Verbund 10,99% and Polytec Group 8,52%. And the following stocks performed worst: Lenzing -6,26% in front of SBO ...

