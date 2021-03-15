

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kia Corp. has revealed the first images of the exterior and interior design of its battery electric vehicle, 'EV6', ahead of the car's world premiere in March.



It will be the first Kia built exclusively to be an electric vehicle using Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).



The company noted that EV6 was designed under the brand's new design philosophy 'Opposites United', which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity.



The Electric-Global Modular Platform is an 800 V architecture with scalable wheelbase length, and supports batteries from multiple manufacturers. The Li-ion batteries are pouch-sized and the battery-pack is designed to be 13 cm tall. The semiconductor power electronics will be silicon carbide-based to minimize conversion losses. The electronics support both 400 V and 800 V charging and bi-directional charging.



The platform supports a wheelbase exceeding 3,000 mm and both 2WD and dual motor AWD are supported.



