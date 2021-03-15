

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity fell for the third straight month in January, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



The tertiary activity index declined 1.7 percent month-on-month in January, following a 0.3 percent decrease in December.



Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, medical, health care and welfare, retail trade, transport and postal activities, business-related services, goods rental and leasing, electricity, gas, heat supply and water declined in January.



Meanwhile, real estate, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, information and communications increased.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index declined 6.1 percent in January, following a 3.6 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

