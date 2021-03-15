Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Simon Holland has joined the firm as president of Consulting in EMEA. He is based in the firm's London office.

Mr. Holland brings 30 years of consulting experience in organizational strategy, talent, and transformation and has advised clients in financial services, healthcare, life sciences, aviation, infrastructure, and transportation, among other industries.

Mr. Holland joins Korn Ferry from a global management consulting firm where he was a senior partner and head of the Americas Organizational Effectiveness practice. Prior to this, Mr. Holland was the group head of Development for HSBC, a multinational banking and financial services organization, where he oversaw the firm's Human Capital Development strategy to spearhead the commercial success and culture of the organization. Previously, he held various consulting roles across major corporations in the United States and EMEA.

"Simon has vast experience advising clients on strategies to successfully transform their organizations, with a focus on putting the right people in the right roles, with the optimal conditions in place for change to be truly effective," said Pascal Gibert and Sonamara Jeffreys, co-presidents, EMEA. "Simon is a well-known leader in the management consulting space, and we are very pleased to have him on board," said Mark Arian, CEO, Advisory, Korn Ferry.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

