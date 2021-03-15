DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch

Dialog Semiconductor Adds Multi-Channel Input Capability to New Nanoamp GreenPAK Device (news with additional features)



15.03.2021 / 08:00

GreenPAKs smallest form factor SLG46811, includes I²C communication interface enabling superior performance and more compact designs

London, United Kingdom - March 15, 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy, and Industrial edge computing solutions, today announced the expansion of their popular GreenPAK solution suite with the SLG46811, the market's smallest GreenPAK device to include an I2C communication interface.

The GreenPAK products are extremely cost effective programmable mixed-signal ASICs that are customer designed with GreenPAK Designer Software. The GreenPAK products feature in many cases sub uA active current consumption, nano second response times, schematic based design and simulation, and tools that allow prototyping and programming when connected to a standard PC USB port. GreenPAK products are widely adopted in the industry with hundreds of millions of units shipped annually to many of the large and trend setting IoT, computing and industrial OEM's.

The SLG46811 integrates traditional GreenPAK programmable logic with new shift register macrocells, a multichannel sampling analog comparator and a 92 x 8-bit pattern generator, all within a small 1.6mm x 1.6mm package.

The SLG46811 GreenPAK IC eliminates size constraints with the smallest I2C communication interface, with a multichannel sampling comparator capable of sampling four analog signals. Additionally, the shift register macrocells and 92-byte pattern generator allow engineers to take advantage of significant advancements with its nanoamp active current consumption, greater customizability and customer-defined control.

"The SLG46811 is a significant addition to our GreenPAK product family" said John McDonald, Vice President Marketing, CMBU at Dialog Semiconductor. "Current competitive solutions such as discrete logic and analog ICs, Mixed Signal MCUs or small FPGAs are more expensive, have larger footprints, are highly complex, offer higher power consumption and longer latency.

The SLG46811 includes all of these new and traditional features in its ultra-small form factor, achieving a very cost-effective solution improving not only traditional GreenPAK applications but extending GreenPAK products into new functions that allow engineers to create more complex and compact digital projects."

For more information on the SLG46811, please visit https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/greenpak/slg46811

For more information on Dialog's GreenPAK line, please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/greenpak

Media Contact:

Mark Tyndall

SVP Corporate Development & Strategy

Dialog Semiconductor

Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520

mark.tyndall@diasemi.com

Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of standard and custom integrated circuits (ICs) that power the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's proven expertise propels the next generation of today's devices by providing Battery Management, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Wi-Fi, Flash memory, and Configurable Mixed-signal ICs, improving power efficiency, reducing charge times, while increasing performance and productivity on the go.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. With decades of experience and world-class innovation, we help manufacturers get to what's next. Our passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit ensures we remain at the forefront of power efficient semiconductor technology for the IoT, mobile, computing and storage, connected medical, and automotive markets. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2020, it had $1.376 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961