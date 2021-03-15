Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc: Virtual Investor Meetings

Company announcement, Helsinki, 15 March 2021 at 9.00 am (EET)

Nexstim Plc: Virtual Investor Meetings

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it will hold two live webinars for media, investors and analysts on March 16, 2021 in relation to the upcoming rights issue of the Company.

CEO Mikko Karvinen and CFO Joonas Juokslahti will present information about the 2021 rights issue, followed by a Q&A session. The first live webinar will be in Finnish at 10 am (EET). The second live webinar will be in English at 1 pm (EET).

Instructions for attending the webinars:

To attend the webinars, please register via the links below. Registered participants will receive more information to their e-mail.

Live Webinar in Finnish on 16 March 2021 at 10 am

Live Webinar in English on 16 March 2021 at 1 pm

NEXSTIM PLC

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB

