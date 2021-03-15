DJ Magnit Reports Audited FY 2020 Results

Magnit Reports Audited FY 2020 Results

Krasnodar, Russia (15 March, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its audited consolidated IFRS results for the year ending 31 December 2020[1].

FY 2020 key financial highlights:

- Total revenue increased by 13.5% y-o-y to RUB 1,553.8 billion;
- Net retail sales reached RUB 1,510.1 billion representing 13.3% y-o-y growth;
- Gross profit margin stood at 23.5% - an increase of 74 bps y-o-y on improved commercial terms, lower promo activity in a combination with better promo coverage and higher promo margin, lower shrinkage and supply chain costs partially offset by ongoing cost of the loyalty program;
- Cash SG&A expenses[2] as percentage of sales improved by 36 bps to 17.5% primarily as a result of lower rent as well as positive operating leverage effect partially offset by higher packaging and raw materials costs.
- EBITDA was RUB 109.4 billion with a 7.0% margin - an increase of 97 bps y-o-y driven by strong gross margin dynamics and lower SG&A expenses;
- Net income increased by 120.8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 37.8 billion. Net income margin increased from 1.2% in 2019 to 2.4% in 2020.
- As of December 31, 2020 Net debt was RUB 121.4 billion. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.1x vs 2.1x as at 31 December 2019.

Key events after the reported period:

- Magnit presented its Corporate Strategy 2021-2025;
- Magnit redeemed its RUB 10 billion exchanged-traded bonds of BO-003P-02 series;
- Magnit opened another seven discounters bringing the total number of stores to 23;
- Magnit opened new distribution centre in Surgut;

FY 2020 Key Financial Results

IAS 17

Total revenue in 2020 increased by 13.5% to RUB 1,553.8 billion.

Net retail sales in 2020 grew by 13.3% y-o-y to RUB 1,510.1 billion driven by a combination of 3.6% selling space growth and 7.4% LFL sales growth. Every quarter of the reported year net retail sales growth outpaced selling space growth as strong LFL results have led to a continuous improvement of sales densities across all formats since January 2020.

Wholesale revenue in 2020 increased by 22.2% y-o-y to RUB 43.7 billion primarily driven by improvements of wholesale operations. Share of wholesale segment increased from 2.6% in 2019 to 2.8% in 2020.

Gross Profit in 2020 increased by 17.2% to RUB 365.7 billion with a margin increase of 74 bps y-o-y to 23.5%. This came as a result of improved commercial terms, lower promo activity in combination with better promo coverage and higher promo margin, lower shrinkage and reduced supply chain costs as well as increased share of high-margin drogerie business. This was partially offset by the ongoing investments into Magnit's loyalty program with higher penetration and growing share of low-margin wholesale business.

Alongside with the growing share of fresh products and overall improvement of on-shelf availability shrinkage as a proportion of sales decreased by 56 bps y-o-y driven by ongoing optimization of supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards with suppliers and other initiatives.

Despite continuous increase of on-shelf availability and improvement of service level, transportation expenses as a percentage of sales improved by 6 bps y-o-y on route optimisation, higher utilization of trucks and other efficiency gains leading to a reduction of cost per kilometre by 7.9% y-o-y.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A)

IAS 17 IFRS 16 million RUB FY 2020 FY 2019 Change FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Payroll and related taxes 138,640 121,677 13.9% 138,640 121,677 13.9% as a % of Sales 8.9% 8.9% 3 bps 8.9% 8.9% 3 bps Rent 67,011 63,195 6.0% 1,429 982 45.5% as a % of Sales 4.3% 4.6% -30 bps 0.1% 0.1% 2 bps Depreciation & amortization 45,917 46,788 -1.9% 89,765 88,094 1.9% as a % of Sales 3.0% 3.4% -46 bps 5.8% 6.4% -66 bps Utilities 28,287 24,737 14.3% 28,287 24,737 14.3% as a % of Sales 1.8% 1.8% 1 bps 1.8% 1.8% 1 bps Advertising 7,628 7,715 -1.1% 7,628 7,715 -1.1% as a % of Sales 0.5% 0.6% -7 bps 0.5% 0.6% -7 bps Other expenses 9,051 8,723 3.8% 9,051 8,723 3.8% as a % of Sales 0.6% 0.6% -5 bps 0.6% 0.6% -5 bps Bank services 7,108 6,516 9.1% 7,108 6,516 9.1% as a % of Sales 0.5% 0.5% -2 bps 0.5% 0.5% -2 bps Repair and maintenance 6,732 5,748 17.1% 6,732 5,748 17.1% as a % of Sales 0.4% 0.4% 1 bps 0.4% 0.4% 1 bps Taxes, other than income tax 2,925 3,240 -9.7% 2,925 3,240 -9.7% as a % of Sales 0.2% 0.2% -5 bps 0.2% 0.2% -5 bps Packaging and raw materials 4,861 3,215 51.2% 4,861 3,215 51.2% as a % of Sales 0.3% 0.2% 8 bps 0.3% 0.2% 8 bps Total SG&A 318,159 291,555 9.1% 296,425 270,648 9.5% as a % of Sales 20.5% 21.3% -82 bps 19.1% 19.8% -70 bps Cash SG&A (excl D&A) 272,242 244,767 11.2% 206,660 182,554 13.2% as a % of Sales 17.5% 17.9% -36 bps 13.3% 13.3% -4 bps

SG&A costs demonstrated solid improvement of 82 bps to 20.5% as a percent of sales.

Cash SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales improved by 36 bps to 17.5% primarily as a result of lower rent costs as well as positive operating leverage effect partially offset by higher packaging and raw materials costs.

Personnel costs as a percent of sales remained flat at 8.9% - one-off COVID-related expenses incurred in March and April 2020 were offset by efficiency improvements. The Company made increased payments to its frontline personnel related to extra working hours and additional hiring to cover high demand in March partially compensated by increased productivity and lower staff turnover. Staff turnover continued to improve during the period driven by on-going automation of business processes and improved working conditions in the Company's stores including a selective increase in compensation for frontline employees as well as higher retention rate.

Rental costs as a percent of sales decreased by 30 bps y-o-y to 4.3% driven by higher sales density, improved lease terms with landlords and closing of inefficient stores. This was achieved despite the increased share of leased selling space to 78.0% in 2020 vs 77.2% a year ago.

Despite growing costs related to the loyalty program, advertising expenses as a percentage of sales decreased by 7 bps y-o-y to 0.5% thanks to more efficient tactics and tools of promo campaigns.

Packaging and raw materials expenses increased by 8 bps y-o-y to 0.3% reflecting the ongoing provision of means of sanitary protection to customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other costs including utilities, bank and tax expenses improved on positive operating leverage effect.

Total costs incurred as a result of the Company's response to COVID-19 in 2020 reached RUB 2.8 billion. This included additional payments to frontline personnel (reflected in staff costs) and safety procedures (reflected in other operating expenses).

As a result, EBITDA was RUB 109.4 billion with a 7.0% margin reflecting 97 bps y-o-y expansion due to strong gross margin dynamics and lower SG&A expenses. LTI expenses in the reported period stood at 0.05% of sales - as a result EBITDA margin pre-LTI was 7.1%.

Depreciation as a percent of sales reduced by 46 bps y-o-y to 3.0% driven by operating leverage, slower expansion (839 net openings in 2020 vs 2,377 stores opened last year) and redesign program (385 refurbishments in 2020 vs 2,341 redesigns made last year).

As a result, operating profit in 2020 stood at RUB 63.5 billion or 74.8% higher than a year ago.

