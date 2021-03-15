Anzeige
Magnit Reports Audited FY 2020 Results

DJ Magnit Reports Audited FY 2020 Results 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Reports Audited FY 2020 Results 
15-March-2021 / 09:59 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Magnit Reports Audited FY 2020 Results 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (15 March, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces its audited consolidated IFRS results for the year ending 31 December 2020[1]. 
 
FY 2020 key financial highlights: 
  - Total revenue increased by 13.5% y-o-y to RUB 1,553.8 billion; 
  - Net retail sales reached RUB 1,510.1 billion representing 13.3% y-o-y growth; 
  - Gross profit margin stood at 23.5% - an increase of 74 bps y-o-y on improved commercial terms, lower promo activity 
    in a combination with better promo coverage and higher promo margin, lower shrinkage and supply chain costs 
    partially offset by ongoing cost of the loyalty program; 
  - Cash SG&A expenses[2] as percentage of sales improved by 36 bps to 17.5% primarily as a result of lower rent as 
    well as positive operating leverage effect partially offset by higher packaging and raw materials costs. 
  - EBITDA was RUB 109.4 billion with a 7.0% margin - an increase of 97 bps y-o-y driven by strong gross margin 
    dynamics and lower SG&A expenses; 
  - Net income increased by 120.8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 37.8 billion. Net income margin increased from 1.2% in 2019 
    to 2.4% in 2020. 
  - As of December 31, 2020 Net debt was RUB 121.4 billion. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.1x vs 2.1x as at 31 
    December 2019. 
 
Key events after the reported period: 
 
  - Magnit presented its Corporate Strategy 2021-2025; 
  - Magnit redeemed its RUB 10 billion exchanged-traded bonds of BO-003P-02 series; 
  - Magnit opened another seven discounters bringing the total number of stores to 23; 
  - Magnit opened new distribution centre in Surgut; 
 
FY 2020 Key Financial Results 
 
                         IAS 17                      IFRS 16 
million RUB              FY 2020   FY 2019   Change  FY 2020   FY 2019   Change 
Total revenue            1,553,777 1,368,705 13.5%   1,553,777 1,368,705 13.5% 
Retail                   1,510,071 1,332,929 13.3%   1,510,071 1,332,929 13.3% 
Wholesale                43,707    35,777    22.2%   43,707    35,777    22.2% 
Gross Profit             365,729   311,999   17.2%   365,756   311,999   17.2% 
Gross Margin, %          23.5%     22.8%     74 bps  23.5%     22.8%     74 bps 
SG&A, % of sales         -20.5%    -21.3%    82 bps  -19.1%    -19.8%    70 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[3]        110,264   85,111    29.6%   179,043   149,309   19.9% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 7.1%      6.2%      88 bps  11.5%     10.9%     61 bps 
EBITDA                   109,410   83,112    31.6%   178,189   147,310   21.0% 
EBITDA Margin, %         7.0%      6.1%      97 bps  11.5%     10.8%     71 bps 
EBIT                     63,493    36,324    74.8%   88,424    59,216    49.3% 
EBIT Margin, %           4.1%      2.7%      143 bps 5.7%      4.3%      136 bps 
Net finance costs        -13,497   -15,095   -10.6%  -44,268   -47,509   -6.8% 
FX gain / (loss)         -1,310    781       -267.8% -1,453    873       -266.5% 
Profit before tax        48,686    22,010    121.2%  42,703    12,579    239.5% 
Taxes                    -10,905   -4,901    122.5%  -9,709    -3,015    222.0% 
Net Income               37,781    17,108    120.8%  32,993    9,564     245.0% 
Net Income Margin, %     2.4%      1.2%      118 bps 2.1%      0.7%      142 bps

Total revenue in 2020 increased by 13.5% to RUB 1,553.8 billion.

Net retail sales in 2020 grew by 13.3% y-o-y to RUB 1,510.1 billion driven by a combination of 3.6% selling space growth and 7.4% LFL sales growth. Every quarter of the reported year net retail sales growth outpaced selling space growth as strong LFL results have led to a continuous improvement of sales densities across all formats since January 2020.

Wholesale revenue in 2020 increased by 22.2% y-o-y to RUB 43.7 billion primarily driven by improvements of wholesale operations. Share of wholesale segment increased from 2.6% in 2019 to 2.8% in 2020.

Gross Profit in 2020 increased by 17.2% to RUB 365.7 billion with a margin increase of 74 bps y-o-y to 23.5%. This came as a result of improved commercial terms, lower promo activity in combination with better promo coverage and higher promo margin, lower shrinkage and reduced supply chain costs as well as increased share of high-margin drogerie business. This was partially offset by the ongoing investments into Magnit's loyalty program with higher penetration and growing share of low-margin wholesale business.

Alongside with the growing share of fresh products and overall improvement of on-shelf availability shrinkage as a proportion of sales decreased by 56 bps y-o-y driven by ongoing optimization of supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards with suppliers and other initiatives.

Despite continuous increase of on-shelf availability and improvement of service level, transportation expenses as a percentage of sales improved by 6 bps y-o-y on route optimisation, higher utilization of trucks and other efficiency gains leading to a reduction of cost per kilometre by 7.9% y-o-y.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A) 

IAS 17                  IFRS 16 
million RUB                  FY 2020 FY 2019 Change  FY 2020 FY 2019 Change 
Payroll and related taxes    138,640 121,677 13.9%   138,640 121,677 13.9% 
as a % of Sales              8.9%    8.9%    3 bps   8.9%    8.9%    3 bps 
Rent                         67,011  63,195  6.0%    1,429   982     45.5% 
as a % of Sales              4.3%    4.6%    -30 bps 0.1%    0.1%    2 bps 
Depreciation & amortization  45,917  46,788  -1.9%   89,765  88,094  1.9% 
as a % of Sales              3.0%    3.4%    -46 bps 5.8%    6.4%    -66 bps 
Utilities                    28,287  24,737  14.3%   28,287  24,737  14.3% 
as a % of Sales              1.8%    1.8%    1 bps   1.8%    1.8%    1 bps 
Advertising                  7,628   7,715   -1.1%   7,628   7,715   -1.1% 
as a % of Sales              0.5%    0.6%    -7 bps  0.5%    0.6%    -7 bps 
Other expenses               9,051   8,723   3.8%    9,051   8,723   3.8% 
as a % of Sales              0.6%    0.6%    -5 bps  0.6%    0.6%    -5 bps 
Bank services                7,108   6,516   9.1%    7,108   6,516   9.1% 
as a % of Sales              0.5%    0.5%    -2 bps  0.5%    0.5%    -2 bps 
Repair and maintenance       6,732   5,748   17.1%   6,732   5,748   17.1% 
as a % of Sales              0.4%    0.4%    1 bps   0.4%    0.4%    1 bps 
Taxes, other than income tax 2,925   3,240   -9.7%   2,925   3,240   -9.7% 
as a % of Sales              0.2%    0.2%    -5 bps  0.2%    0.2%    -5 bps 
Packaging and raw materials  4,861   3,215   51.2%   4,861   3,215   51.2% 
as a % of Sales              0.3%    0.2%    8 bps   0.3%    0.2%    8 bps 
Total SG&A                   318,159 291,555 9.1%    296,425 270,648 9.5% 
as a % of Sales              20.5%   21.3%   -82 bps 19.1%   19.8%   -70 bps 
Cash SG&A (excl D&A)         272,242 244,767 11.2%   206,660 182,554 13.2% 
as a % of Sales              17.5%   17.9%   -36 bps 13.3%   13.3%   -4 bps

SG&A costs demonstrated solid improvement of 82 bps to 20.5% as a percent of sales.

Cash SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales improved by 36 bps to 17.5% primarily as a result of lower rent costs as well as positive operating leverage effect partially offset by higher packaging and raw materials costs.

Personnel costs as a percent of sales remained flat at 8.9% - one-off COVID-related expenses incurred in March and April 2020 were offset by efficiency improvements. The Company made increased payments to its frontline personnel related to extra working hours and additional hiring to cover high demand in March partially compensated by increased productivity and lower staff turnover. Staff turnover continued to improve during the period driven by on-going automation of business processes and improved working conditions in the Company's stores including a selective increase in compensation for frontline employees as well as higher retention rate.

Rental costs as a percent of sales decreased by 30 bps y-o-y to 4.3% driven by higher sales density, improved lease terms with landlords and closing of inefficient stores. This was achieved despite the increased share of leased selling space to 78.0% in 2020 vs 77.2% a year ago.

Despite growing costs related to the loyalty program, advertising expenses as a percentage of sales decreased by 7 bps y-o-y to 0.5% thanks to more efficient tactics and tools of promo campaigns.

Packaging and raw materials expenses increased by 8 bps y-o-y to 0.3% reflecting the ongoing provision of means of sanitary protection to customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other costs including utilities, bank and tax expenses improved on positive operating leverage effect.

Total costs incurred as a result of the Company's response to COVID-19 in 2020 reached RUB 2.8 billion. This included additional payments to frontline personnel (reflected in staff costs) and safety procedures (reflected in other operating expenses).

As a result, EBITDA was RUB 109.4 billion with a 7.0% margin reflecting 97 bps y-o-y expansion due to strong gross margin dynamics and lower SG&A expenses. LTI expenses in the reported period stood at 0.05% of sales - as a result EBITDA margin pre-LTI was 7.1%.

Depreciation as a percent of sales reduced by 46 bps y-o-y to 3.0% driven by operating leverage, slower expansion (839 net openings in 2020 vs 2,377 stores opened last year) and redesign program (385 refurbishments in 2020 vs 2,341 redesigns made last year).

As a result, operating profit in 2020 stood at RUB 63.5 billion or 74.8% higher than a year ago.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

