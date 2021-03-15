DJ Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million 15-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million LONDON, 15 March 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or "the Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces Board approval of a share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million. The share buyback programme is consistent with Arix's strategy[1] of creating and delivering value for all stakeholders and follows shareholder consultation as part of the Company's stated commitment to keep use of cash under review, following the trade sale of VelosBio[2]. Following exceptional realisations of GBP158 million in 2020, the Company had GBP174 million of available cash at 31 December 2020. Given the strength of the Company's balance sheet the Board is confident that it can return this capital to shareholders whilst also retaining a strong capital base to continue delivering its strategy. The Company will retain sufficient capital to both support its existing portfolio and make new investments, maintaining a high quality, diversified portfolio that has the potential to deliver important new treatments for patients and superior returns for shareholders. The share buyback programme will be limited to the lower of GBP25 million or 13,555,185 shares, in line with the general authority to repurchase shares, which was granted by shareholders at the most recent annual general meeting held on 4 June 2020. Further details of the share buyback programme will follow. [ENDS] This announcement includes information that is inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No.596/2014. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Arix Bioscience plc is Robert Lyne, General Counsel Arix Bioscience plc. For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] As set out at 2020 Interim Results [2] In December 2020 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 95473 EQS News ID: 1175443 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

