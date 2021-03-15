Anzeige
Montag, 15.03.2021

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
15.03.21
09:05 Uhr
2,120 Euro
+0,080
+3,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
15.03.2021 | 08:31
Arix Bioscience PLC: Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million

DJ Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million 
15-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million 
 
LONDON, 15 March 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or "the Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company 
focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces Board approval of a share buyback 
programme of up to GBP25 million. 
 
The share buyback programme is consistent with Arix's strategy[1] of creating and delivering value for all stakeholders 
and follows shareholder consultation as part of the Company's stated commitment to keep use of cash under review, 
following the trade sale of VelosBio[2]. Following exceptional realisations of GBP158 million in 2020, the Company had 
GBP174 million of available cash at 31 December 2020. Given the strength of the Company's balance sheet the Board is 
confident that it can return this capital to shareholders whilst also retaining a strong capital base to continue 
delivering its strategy. The Company will retain sufficient capital to both support its existing portfolio and make new 
investments, maintaining a high quality, diversified portfolio that has the potential to deliver important new 
treatments for patients and superior returns for shareholders. 
 
The share buyback programme will be limited to the lower of GBP25 million or 13,555,185 shares, in line with the general 
authority to repurchase shares, which was granted by shareholders at the most recent annual general meeting held on 4 
June 2020. Further details of the share buyback programme will follow. 
 
[ENDS] 
This announcement includes information that is inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse 
Regulation No.596/2014. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Arix 
Bioscience plc is Robert Lyne, General Counsel Arix Bioscience plc. 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] As set out at 2020 Interim Results 
[2] In December 2020 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95473 
EQS News ID:    1175443 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
