Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Unglaubliche Gelegenheit am Montag! KUV von unter 2 und extremes Upside!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACSA ISIN: GB00BDB6Q760 Ticker-Symbol: 4UU 
Frankfurt
15.03.21
08:20 Uhr
0,750 Euro
+0,055
+7,91 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIURNAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIURNAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.03.2021 | 08:31
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edison Investment Research Limited: Diurnal Group (DNL): Initiation - Improving treatments for endocrine disorders

DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Diurnal Group (DNL): Initiation - Improving treatments for endocrine disorders 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Diurnal Group (DNL): Initiation - Improving treatments for endocrine disorders 
15-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 15 March 2021 
 
Diurnal Group (DNL): Initiation - Improving treatments for endocrine disorders 
We are initiating coverage on Diurnal Group, which is developing and commercialising multiple products from the class 
of steroid hormones. The company's first product, Alkindi, is marketed in the United States and Europe and it is aiming 
to launch its second product, Chronocort, in 2021. These products are oral formulations of hydrocortisone developed to 
treat disorders of the adrenal glands. Additionally, Diurnal is developing an oral testosterone, DITEST, which will be 
re-entering the clinic in 2021. We are initiating with a valuation of GBP199.6m or 144p per basic share. 
 
Our initial valuation is GBP199.6m or 144p per basic share, driven primarily by Chronocort, which we value at GBP157m. 
Diurnal ended 2020 with GBP20.3m in cash, and we expect it to need GBP25m in additional capital to reach profitability in 
FY24. 
 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Nathaniel Calloway +1 646 653 7036 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1175229 15-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DIURNAL GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.