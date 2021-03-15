DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Diurnal Group (DNL): Initiation - Improving treatments for endocrine disorders

London, UK, 15 March 2021 Diurnal Group (DNL): Initiation - Improving treatments for endocrine disorders We are initiating coverage on Diurnal Group, which is developing and commercialising multiple products from the class of steroid hormones. The company's first product, Alkindi, is marketed in the United States and Europe and it is aiming to launch its second product, Chronocort, in 2021. These products are oral formulations of hydrocortisone developed to treat disorders of the adrenal glands. Additionally, Diurnal is developing an oral testosterone, DITEST, which will be re-entering the clinic in 2021. We are initiating with a valuation of GBP199.6m or 144p per basic share. Our initial valuation is GBP199.6m or 144p per basic share, driven primarily by Chronocort, which we value at GBP157m. Diurnal ended 2020 with GBP20.3m in cash, and we expect it to need GBP25m in additional capital to reach profitability in FY24. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com

