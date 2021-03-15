Belgium prepares for 5G with new Ericsson-Telenet RAN partnership

Ericsson and Telenet build on their established partnership to deploy 5G, the next generation of mobile connectivity, across Belgium

New agreement includes modernizing Telenet's network for faster, reliable and more energy- efficient connectivity, using Ericsson's 5G radio access network (RAN) technologies

With over 50 years of history in Belgium , Ericsson will provide technical expertise and leadership for Telenet's new 5G network infrastructure

KISTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Telenet as their 5G radio access network (RAN) provider, bringing wide-reaching benefits of 5G to Belgium. As part of their expanded partnership, Telenet will use Ericsson's technology leadership to modernize their existing network, as well as deploy crucial 5G connectivity.

This latest contract includes the full modernization of Telenet's existing RAN (2G/3G/4G) with Ericsson Radio System products and solutions and the deployment of 5G technology nationwide.

Telenet's customers will benefit from technologies whose full potential will be unleashed with the rollout of 5G, such as AR, VR, and IoT applications.

Micha Berger, CTIO Telenet, says: "We are on the eve of a next step in our technological evolution. 5G is so much more than a radio technology system - it is the engine for innovation and opportunities for other ways of working, automation and analysis. But as with any next generation it all starts with developing a high-performance network. Choosing the right suppliers and partners is crucial. I am therefore pleased to be able to partner with Ericsson to roll out a future-proof mobile network in Belgium that will provide all our residential and professional customers with the best possible user experience. This partnership and cooperation between parties is unique and will keep us at the heart of innovation with cutting edge technology."

According to a 2021 Analysys Mason report exploring the costs and benefits of 5G geographical coverage in Europe, there is potential EUR 250 billion benefit for European GDP through a full rollout of 5G.

Franck Bouetard, Head of Ericsson Belgium, Luxemburg, France, Algeria and Tunisia, says: "5G plays a critical role for Belgium to meet its digital ambitions and boost economic recovery, and Ericsson is ready to deploy quickly with our leading 5G portfolio. After years of successful collaboration with Telenet, we are pleased to strengthen our relationship, which will see the delivery of high performing, energy-efficient and secure 5G to Telenet's customers across the country. I am very pleased that we are working together to realize the expansive benefits of 5G and investing in Belgium, and in Europe."

Ericsson delivers best-in-class 5G RAN technology, which includes its Massive MIMO portfolio that offers a wide range of antenna-integrated radios for maximum 5G experience and capacity, both in urban and rural settings. Ericsson has recently bolstered its Massive MIMO portfolio with industry-leading lightweight and energy-efficient products, combined with real-time and ultra-precise beamforming capabilities. These capabilities are essential for an optimized 5G network and allow 5G signals to focus on individual receiving devices to maximize both coverage and capacity.

Ericsson now has 132 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique operators, of which 76 are publicly announced 5G deals, including 79 live 5G networks on four continents.

