Indonesia OTT Market to Reach $4.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 33.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in popularity of direct carrier billing in the over-the-top market, high internet speed, and surge in subscription of over-the-top videos in Indonesia have boosted the growth of the Indonesia OTT market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Indonesia Over-The-Top (OTT) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Device Type (Smart Devices, Laptops, Desktops & Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Set-Top Box, and Others), Content Type (Video, Audio/VoIP, Games, Communication, And Others), Revenue Model (Subscription, Advertisement, Transactional, and Hybrid), User Type (Personal and Commercial), and End User (Media & Entertainment, Education & Training, Health & Fitness, Sports & Live Events, IT & Telecom, E-commerce, BFSI, Government, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the Indonesia OTT market generated $360.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in popularity of direct carrier billing in the over-the-top market, increase in adoption of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT applications, high internet speed, and surge in subscription of over-the-top videos in Indonesia have boosted the growth of the Indonesia OTT market. Moreover, economical charges of OTT services supplemented the market growth. On the contrary, challenges in consumer engagement and dominance in piracy of digital streaming ecosystem hamper the market growth. On the contrary, shift in focus toward generation of local content and integration of advanced technologies in OTT services are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.

COVID-19 scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of the OTT market across the globe, especially in Indonesia . The rise in demand for OTT services due to growth in online communication services and increased use of online entertainment platforms supplemented the market growth.

. The rise in demand for OTT services due to growth in online communication services and increased use of online entertainment platforms supplemented the market growth. According to a survey, around 46% viewers watch online content and primetime OTT consumption of 10 pm to 12 pm has moved to 7 pm onward due to pandemics.

has moved to onward due to pandemics. The rise in time spent on smartphones has increased during the pandemic, which fueled the growth of the market.

The solution segment dominated the market

By component, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Indonesia OTT market, due to rise in demand for innovative over-the-top solutions for media sharing by consumers. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of services among end users and effective functioning of software and platform throughout the process.

The commercial segment held the largest share

By user type, the commercial segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the Indonesia OTT market, due to numerous benefits provided by these services and rise in number of enterprises in Indonesia that started using their own OTT services. However, the personal segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period, as several individual users are adopting OTT services to launch their own videos.

The e-commerce segment is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period, as the companies in the e-commerce industry are not only using over-the-top services, but also launching their own on-demand video streaming platforms. However, the media & entertainment segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the Indonesia OTT market, as the increase in popularity of over-the-top content has transformed processes and operations of media and entertainment companies.

Major market players

Amazon Prime Video

iflix

CatchPlay

Mola TV

Netflix Indonesia

PT. Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media)

PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel)

Vidio.com

PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom Indonesia)

Viu

