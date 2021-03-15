T Stamp Inc Announces Regulation D (Reg D) Offering

Trust Stamp announces the launch of a combined US$5 million Private Offering and Crowdfunding round

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Trust Stamp (Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, is pleased to announce the launch of a $5 million round of funding comprised of a private offering under the US SEC Regulation D, priced at $15.31 per share effective immediately, in combination with a US SEC Regulation CF offering planned to commence in early May.

The Regulation D (Reg D) offering is restricted to accredited investors and a limited number of non-US investors. A letter to shareholders will shortly be circulated setting out further details in relation to possible participation in the Reg D offering, and will be available on the Company's website: Investors | Trust Stamp. The Company currently has $1 million pre-committed by an existing shareholder and expects to close the Reg D offering by 31st May 2021.

The participation by FSH Capital, a substantial shareholder in the Company, in the Reg D offering is deemed to be a related party transaction pursuant to rule 5.18 of the Euronext Growth Dublin rules. The Directors, having consulted with the Company's Euronext Growth Adviser, confirms the terms of FSH Capital's participation to be fair and reasonable insofar as Shareholders are concerned.

The Regulation CF (Reg CF) offering is expected to be launched after the filing of the Company's FY2020 audited full year results with the SEC and Euronext Dublin, expected on or around 30th April 2021 and will be offered with priority to existing investors. The Company's Board of Directors have determined a minimum Regulation CF offering price of $22.58 per share, but the set price will be evaluated closer to commencement of the offering.

The proceeds raised will be used to further strengthen the Company's sales and marketing initiatives and to accelerate productisation of its intellectual property to meet commercial opportunities.

Gareth Genner, CEO and Co-Founder of Trust Stamp commented: "There has been a massive growth in addressable need as a result of changing consumer expectations. The demand for secure identity solutions has accelerated with the rise in online banking, contactless payments, telemedicine, and more. Trust Stamp's core technology has the potential to address pressing cross-industry needs involving digital operations, and the growth capital sought in this round will enable us to further our market penetration."

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organisations with biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in six countries across North America, Europe and Asia, and listed on Euronext Growth in Dublin, Trust Stamp was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack. The company now employs over 60 people with flagship customers including Mastercard International, Synchrony Financial, and FIS.

