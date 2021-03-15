

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) said the Group performed slightly better than management's expectations during the fourth quarter and, as a result, for the year as a whole. The Group said its underlying results for 2020 are anticipated to be slightly better than current market expectations.



Provident Financial said, at the end of December 2020, the Group's capital and liquidity positions remained robust. Regulatory capital was 685 million pounds and the Group's CET1 ratio stood at 35.0%.



Provident Financial said, as part of the operational review of CCD, the Group is working on a new customer proposition, which will allow it to serve a broader cohort of customers. The Group will provide further details of this with its 2020 results in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de