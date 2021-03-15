

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L) said the Group delivered a strong performance in the quarter, ahead of management expectations, with net fees flat year-on-year on an adjusted working days basis. The Group noted that this was a strong result considering the comparative period in the prior year did not suffer from any Covid-19 impact.



For the first quarter, Group net fees was 75.5 million pounds, compared to 74.7 million pounds, previous year. Both Contract and Permanent net fees were flat year-on-year.



SThree said it remains in a strong financial position, with net cash at 28 February 2021 of approximately 57 million pounds. SThree does not intend to use the CCFF facility before it closes on 23 March 2021.



