Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Mehr als ein Zock: Selbst große Fonds spielen mit...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
15.03.21
09:05 Uhr
2,120 Euro
+0,080
+3,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1602,46010:45
Dow Jones News
15.03.2021 | 09:01
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Arix Bioscience (ARIX): 32% IRR since inception in 2016

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Arix Bioscience (ARIX): 32% IRR since inception in 2016 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Arix Bioscience (ARIX): 32% IRR since inception in 2016 
15-March-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: 32% IRR since inception in 2016 
Arix Bioscience (ARIX) is a listed global venture capital (VC) company that presents an opportunity for institutional 
and retail investors to participate in the high risk-return profile of early-stage biotech investing. ARIX minimises 
risk through a combination of an expert investment team and portfolio diversification. During 2020, the new management 
team set itself some ambitious targets for the next three years, which would see the NAV double to ca.GBP500m. The 
performance in 2020 was strong, boosted by the acquisition of VelosBio by Merck & Co for USD2.75bn, which delivered GBP139m 
to ARIX, representing 11.8x return and an IRR of 320%. 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/32-irr-since-inception-in-2016/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
London                             Martin Hall 
EC2R 8AE                                            mh@hardmanandco.com 
                                   +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1175384 15-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.