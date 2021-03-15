

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Monday that its first-quarter net sales decreased to around 40.06 billion Swedish kronor, from last year's 54.95 billion kronor.



In local currencies, net sales fell 21 percent in the period from December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021.



According to the company, sales development was significantly affected by the Covid-19 situation, with extensive restrictions and the temporary closure of over 1,800 stores.



At the end of the quarter, around 1,300 stores remained temporarily closed. Online sales have continued to develop very well.



As of March 13, around 900 stores are closed as its largest market Germany and other countries have begun allowing certain stores to reopen.



Sales in the period 1-13 March this year increased 10 percent in local currencies compared with the same period in 2020.



