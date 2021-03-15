The solar industry typically sees itself as being supportive of the environment, humanity, and human rights. Even large Chinese PV manufacturers publish statements to this effect, particularly if they are listed on Western stock exchanges. But what do human rights have to do with the solar industry? What connections exist, asks Martin Schachinger of pvXchange, and how are they important to the future success of the European PV market?From pv magazine 03/2021 Last month, I reported on various factors shaping the current PV market and module prices. In addition to political factors, there are transportation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...