

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus increased in February from a year ago, as exports grew and imports declined, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The trade surplus rose to NOK 25.054 billion in February from NOK 15.301 billion in the same month last year. In January, the trade surplus was NOK 22.417 billion.



Exports gained 12.6 percent year-on-year in February and increased 6.2 percent from a month ago.



Imports decreased 0.8 percent annually in February and grew 4.0 percent from the previous month.



The mainland trade deficit decreased to NOK 18.216 billion in February from NOK 20.08 billion in the previous month. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was NOK 18.626 billion.



