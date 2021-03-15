Spire Solutions and Nemesysco Sign Partnership Agreement to Bring Advanced Voice Analytics Solutions to Gulf Region

Companies initially targeting human resources market with emotion detection solution for improving personality and risk assessments of job candidates

KADIMA, Israel and DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemesysco, a leading provider of voice analytics technologies and solutions for genuine emotion detection, and Spire Solutions, a leading value added distributor in the Middle East and Africa, today announced that the two companies have signed a partnership agreement for Spire Solutions to distribute Nemesysco's voice analytics technologies and solutions across the Gulf Region.

Spire Solutions will initially be focusing on promoting the human resources application of Nemesysco's Layered Voice Analysis (LVA) technology in the United Arab Emirates.

Nemesysco's LVA technology is designed to reveal the genuine emotional state of a person. LVA detects and measures uncontrolled psychophysiological changes to a person's voice during open conversations. The technology is indifferent to language or the content of speech and can detect and measure a range of emotions, including excitement, enthusiasm, assertiveness, aggression, stress, frustration, fatigue and more.

Spire Solutions is offering a voice analytics service based on Nemesysco's LVA technology to the human resource departments of enterprises and government organizations. This service allows managers and HR professionals to assess the personalities of candidates, including evaluating levels of honesty, and identify potential risks based on measurements of genuine emotional responses to questions during interviews and pre-employment testing. These personality and risk assessments based on genuine emotion analysis allow HR teams to optimize their candidate selection processes by utilizing highly accurate data with higher levels of predictability than was previously available. This service can also be used to conduct personality and risk assessments of existing employees and even external contractors and suppliers.

Spire Solutions has already begun large-scale proof-of-concept trials of its voice analytics service for a number of government organizations and enterprises the region.

"We are honored to partner with Nemesysco and introduce its market leading Layered Voice Analysis solutions in the MEA region," said Sanjeev Walia, Founder and President of Spire Solutions. "We see a growing demand for remote recruitment and remote working, which are increasing organizational risks. Using Nemesysco's advanced voice analysis and emotion detection, we will be helping customers recruit the right talent via pre-employment integrity and personality evaluation. Also, we will be focusing on other areas such as enhancing customer happiness by capturing genuine emotional cues and supporting fraud investigations."

Spire Solution will also be targeting law enforcement agencies, call centers and financial service providers with a solution for risk assessment based on Nemesysco's LVA technology.

At a later stage, Spire Solutions is planning to expand the geographic reach for Nemesysco's solutions it is offering to include additional countries across the Middle East and selected countries in Africa.

"We are tremendously pleased with how quickly synergies developed between the teams of both companies and have strong expectations for achieving mutual success with Spire," stated Amir Liberman, CEO of Nemesysco. "We see our cooperation with Spire as not only meaningful from the business perspective, but also as a testament for the benefits of peace and cooperation between our two countries that only a short time ago was not even imaginable."

About Nemesysco

Nemesysco is a leading provider of voice analytics technologies and solutions for genuine emotion detection. The company's patented Layered Voice Analysis (LVA) reveals and measures the genuine emotions of a speaker during voice-based communications. Nemesysco's technology has applications for call centers, insurance and financial services, human resources, mental health and more. For more information, please visit www.nemesysco.com.

About Spire Solutions

Spire Solutions is the leading value added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world's best-known cybersecurity solution and service provider OEMs. Driven by a strong dedication for customer success and solving problems without creating new ones, Spire has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises in the region. For more information, please visit www.spiresolutions.com.

