Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Size Worth $285.5 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smoke evacuation systems market size is expected to reach USD 285.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include an increase in medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries, electrosurgery procedures, and increased product availability.

Key suggestions from the report:

The smoke evacuating system segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of over 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements by market players are expected to drive market growth

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 due to the high number of aesthetic procedures in the region

The industry participants are focusing on investing in acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge

The hospitals' category holds the majority of the revenue share of around 42.9% in 2020 owing to high usage of high-flow vacuum sources in hospitals

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of around 9.7% over the forecast period owing to the high investments in R&D and consistent efforts being taken by global market players for commercializing their products at lower prices

In September 2020 , Olympus collaborated with Alesi Surgical Limited for the distribution of the Ultravision surgical smoke control system in the U.S., hence expanding its geographical presence

Read 133 page research report with ToC on "Smoke Evacuation System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Laparoscopic Surgeries, Orthopedic, Medical Aesthetic Surgeries), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smoke-evacuation-system-market

Currently, elective and endoscopic procedures are delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 to reduce the risk of transmission to other patients with chronic conditions. According to the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, it is recommended to use electrosurgery pencils with attached smoke evacuators instead of monopolar electrosurgical and advanced bipolar devices and ultrasonic dissectors. Moreover, high-flow vacuum sources or filtration units are recommended during laparoscopic procedures. The market is thus anticipated to experience gradual growth post-COVID-19 revival.

The rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries owing to their benefits such as shorter hospital stays, quick healing, and fewer surgical incisions, is also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period, as high-flow vacuum sources are used in a majority of minimally invasive surgeries. This is further supported by increasing technological advancements by market players, the prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical procedures, and the demand for better surgical equipment.

Major market players are focused on launching technologically upgraded products in the market to enhance their presence. For instance, in January 2020, Symmetry Surgical Inc. acquired the O.R. Company that manufactures, develops and markets, innovative & high-quality surgical devices.

Grand View Research has segmented the global smoke evacuation system market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Smoke Evacuation Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Smoke Evacuating Systems



Stationary Systems





Portable Systems



Smoke Evacuation Filters



Ultra-Low Penetration Air (ULPA) Filters





Charcoal Filters





In-Line Filters





Pre-Filters



Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands



Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)



Smoke Evacuation Tubings



Accessories

Smoke Evacuation Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Laparoscopic Surgeries



Orthopedic



Medical Aesthetic Surgeries



Others

Smoke Evacuation Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Cosmetic Surgery Centers



Dental Clinics



Veterinary Healthcare Providers

Smoke Evacuation Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Smoke Evacuation System Market

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Ethicon Inc.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Pall Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Olympus Corporation

