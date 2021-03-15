Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Mehr als ein Zock: Selbst große Fonds spielen mit...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.03.2021 | 09:46
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation - NeoDynamics presents preclinical results on March 17 at 13.00 CET

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (publ) presents an abstract on preclinical results with its novel biopsy system NeoNavia at the St Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference 2021, which is held March 17-21, 2021 in Vienna.

In light of this event, NeoDynamics and Redeye are organizing a parallel digital presentation for the financial markets on Wednesday March 17 at 13.00 - 14.00 CET where CEO Anna Eriksrud and Dr Kai-Uwe Schässburger, Head of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, will present the results and comment on the launch of the product. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session led by Redeye's analyst Oskar Bergman.

Please register to participate at Redeye at the following link: https://www.lyyti.in/Strategy_Update_NeoDynamics_9010

The presentation will be held in English.

The abstract will also be published in the scientific journal The Breast.

For further information, please contact:
Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics AB. Phone +46 708 444 966
e-mail: anna.eriksrud@neodynamics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neodynamics/r/invitation---neodynamics-presents-preclinical-results-on-march-17-at-13-00-cet,c3305782

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.