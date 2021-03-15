A mix of solar and wind power can help Antigua and Barbuda to an almost-90% renewable energy system, and green hydrogen could then show the path to hitting the national ambition of 100% green power by 2030, and net zero by 2050.With the Caribbean-island state of Antigua and Barbuda having committed to achieving an entirely renewable energy system by 2030, as part of a path to a net-zero carbon economy by mid century, a study prepared by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has placed solar front and center of the energy transition needed. Government plans to add a modest 5 MW of rooftop ...

