15 March 2021



New financial disclosure framework



BP p.l.c. (bp) has today published its new financial disclosure framework, comprising bp's new segmental reporting structure and associated disclosures.



This new framework follows a significant review of bp's disclosures and will provide greater transparency against bp's strategic, financial and operational objectives.



Materials provided include restated and resegmented financial and other metrics for 2019 and 2020.



bp will begin reporting on the basis of the new framework with its first quarter 2021 results, expected on 27 April 2021.



Information on the new financial disclosure framework and associated materials can be seen on bp.com at:

https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/results-and-reporting/financial-disclosure-framework.html



