

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amazon's Whole Foods Market Inc. is recalling certain Cranberry Biscotti citing the potential to contain undeclared Tree Nuts -Pistachio, an allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The affected Cranberry Biscotti products were sold in the Bakery department in six Whole Foods Market stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. They have sell-by dates through April 3, 2021 and can be identified by the PLU code 41712. The product was sold by weight in clear plastic containers.



In the products, tree nuts -Pistachio was not listed on the product label due to mislabeling. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.



The recall was initiated following a customer complaint. The company received one report of illness related to the product to date.



All affected product has been removed from store shelves. Customers who purchased the product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund.



In late February, a health alert was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS for Whole Foods Market's certain beef meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared milk, a known allergen.



In early February, Whole Foods Market called back select bundt cakes and chocolate dipped cookies from stores as they contain undeclared milk.



