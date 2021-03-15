CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial presents YOUNIVERSE - the world's first digital agricultural machinery fair

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary ideas and CNH Industrial has once again risen to the challenge. Introducing YOUNIVERSE - the world's first digital agricultural machinery fair designed around you - open from April 9 to 18, 2021.



London, March 15, 2021

In a rapidly changing landscape, where the worldwide agricultural trade fair program has been seriously disrupted, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) has devised an exceptionally innovative way of reconnecting with its customers, the world's farmers and the wider public. YOUNIVERSE, the first digital agricultural machinery fair designed around the protagonist "you" is not just another live streaming event or virtual showroom, rather a totally immersive, infotainment experience like no other.

YOUNIVERSE is a bespoke platform which uses cutting-edge technology, designed specifically for farmers, contractors and dealers - you - to provide a virtual gateway to CNH Industrial's global agricultural brands: Case IH, STEYR and New Holland Agriculture as well as sister powertrain brand FPT Industrial and CNH Industrial's accelerator for tech startups, AgXtend. YOUNIVERSE is easily accessible through both an interactive website and all mobile devices enabling "you" to stay connected, cultivate and grow networks.

The CNH Industrial brands will each welcome visitors into their own individually 'branded' universes, where a series of virtual landscapes and products will lead them on a journey of progressive discovery. This intuitive and leading-edge platform will enable users to explore each world, discover product ranges, learn about technological agricultural trends, interact with brand specialists and even "meet" industry experts. A series of engaging webinars, exclusive interviews and key note speeches will be broadcast on the dedicated, online YOUNIVERSE TV channel. This will include content from company experts, leading agricultural institutions, such as CEMA, (European Agricultural Machinery Association), the DLG (German Agricultural Society) and agrifood representatives.

A world of agricultural opportunity awaits. Free registration open from April 9, 2021 at youniverse.cnhindustrial.com

