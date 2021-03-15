The "Europe Grain Processing Equipment Market By Mode of Operation (Semi-Automatic and Automatic), By Machine Type (Processing and Pre-Processing), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Grain Processing Equipment Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The food processing companies are opting for the grain processing equipment to process grains at their plants domestically. Cereals can be processed with the help of several pre-processing and processing equipment like gravity separator, grain dryers, destoner, and grain grading machines, grain separators, grain pre-cleaners, maize mills, vibro destoners, and grain dischargers.

Agricultural machinery category includes Grain and seed cleaning tools. These types of equipment are helpful for the farmers to increase their crop yield as they can easily harvest their crop, which in turn, surges their profit margins. The grain seed cleaning equipment is very beneficial in the agricultural process since it can reduce the turnaround time required post crop harvesting. With the help of equipment, seed and grain processing can be increased. These machines are of various types as per the operation and kind of crop.

After harvesting cereals from the crop field, they directly go for winnowing, drying, threshing, and storage. Winnowing machines are helpful in separating the chaff, soil, and dirt. Then these grains are sent for grading, where grains are separated based on their size. Some grains have husks or shells that are removed using decorticator machine. Following the separation step, grains are directed for the drying process that removes moisture content. Drying of grains increases their shelf life. Some grain processors use insecticides in order to protect grains from pests and insect infestation and then the grains are stored in the warehouses. Grains like wheat, corn, barley, sorghum, oats, rice, rye, millet, and triticale must be processed before they are delivered to food processors and manufacturers.

Based on Mode of Operation, the market is segmented into Semi-Automatic and Automatic. Based on Machine Type, the market is segmented into Processing and Pre-Processing. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

GEA Group AG (Golfetto Sangati S.r.l.)

Forsberg Agritech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Satake USA, Inc. (Satake Corporation)

PETKUS Technologie GmbH

Osaw Agro Industries Private Limited

Alvan Blanch Development Company Limited

Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC

Zhengzhou VOS Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Lianyungang Huantai Machinery Co., Ltd.

Westrup A/S

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Grain Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

3.1 Europe Semi-Automatic Market by Country

3.2 Europe Automatic Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Grain Processing Equipment Market by Machine Type

4.1 Europe Processing Market by Country

4.2 Europe Pre Processing Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Grain Processing Equipment Market by Country

5.1 Germany Grain Processing Equipment Market

5.1.1 Germany Grain Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

5.1.2 Germany Grain Processing Equipment Market by Machine Type

5.2 UK Grain Processing Equipment Market

5.2.1 UK Grain Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

5.2.2 UK Grain Processing Equipment Market by Machine Type

5.3 France Grain Processing Equipment Market

5.3.1 France Grain Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

5.3.2 France Grain Processing Equipment Market by Machine Type

5.4 Russia Grain Processing Equipment Market

5.4.1 Russia Grain Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

5.4.2 Russia Grain Processing Equipment Market by Machine Type

5.5 Spain Grain Processing Equipment Market

5.5.1 Spain Grain Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

5.5.2 Spain Grain Processing Equipment Market by Machine Type

5.6 Italy Grain Processing Equipment Market

5.6.1 Italy Grain Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

5.6.2 Italy Grain Processing Equipment Market by Machine Type

5.7 Rest of Europe Grain Processing Equipment Market

5.7.1 Rest of Europe Grain Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

5.7.2 Rest of Europe Grain Processing Equipment Market by Machine Type

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

