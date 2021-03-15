Anzeige
Montag, 15.03.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.03.2021 | 11:53
Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2021-03-15
Payment date2021-03-15
Maturity date2021-06-14
Term13 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bnUnlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn0
Number of bids0
Alloted volume, SEK bn0
Interest rateRepo rate

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2021-03-15
Payment date2021-03-15
Maturity date2021-09-13
Term26 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bnUnlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn0
Number of bids0
Alloted volume, SEK bn0
Interest rateRepo rate

