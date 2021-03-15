Customizable services, certified engineering support, and a simplified payment structure support customers in fully leveraging GCP Solutions

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, and Google Cloud Premier Partner, has become an official Google Cloud reseller in the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK&I). With this designation, SoftServe can support end-to-end delivery and management of Google Cloud solutions, from application development to cost control, in guiding its UK&I clients through the complex landscape of public cloud resource management. SoftServe plans to pursue the Google Cloud Reseller designation for its other operating regions in future.

"Google Cloud is a key partner for SoftServe and together with our technical proficiency, deep expertise, and access to the myriad of extra Google Cloud features and knowledge, we can easily deploy solutions and technology stacks," said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, Executive Vice President, EMEA and Global Financial Services at SoftServe. "In supporting our clients' transition to Google Cloud's ecosystem, we want to ensure they can deliver results to their customers while managing costs to ensure the long-term economic viability of solutions. As an official reseller of Google Cloud in the UK&I, SoftServe will enable our clients to have full visibility of their cost trends, in both solution development and operational management."

"In solving our clients' greatest challenges with Google Cloud, a core aspect of our ability to deliver exceptional results is the ability to resell Google Cloud products and services," added Jack Oakley, EMEA Google Cloud Partnership Lead at SoftServe. "As an official reseller for Google Cloud in the UK&I, SoftServe is now positioned to be even more effective in helping those customers on their journey to leverage Google Cloud as an enabler for their organization."

Google Cloud Reseller Advantages

Additional Benefits

Pay the same price for Google Cloud products and services, but receive additional service-level benefits, including cost-optimization and enhanced customer support. SoftServe can partner more closely with clients offering Google Cloud solutions tailored to customers' unique business needs to improve Google Cloud's technology stack utilization and enhance all aspects of business operations. Continuous Support

Access SoftServe's pool of engineers who have years of combined experience with Google Cloud technologies and processes and will provide step-by-step support, from the initial audit to ongoing advisory. Simplified Payments

Enjoy flexible invoicing and transparent, real-time cost tracking on a customized dashboard.

SoftServe can facilitate streamlined operational management of your Google Cloud environment, implementing cutting-edge solutions to solve your most pressing challenges. Please visit SoftServe's Google Cloud partner page to learn more.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

