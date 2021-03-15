Fresenius Kabi announces second 100,000 Euro grant to support Clinical Nutrition Research in Latin America

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second round of the Parenteral Nutrition Research Grant Latin America has been announced today by the international healthcare company Fresenius Kabi. The award will be given to an institution with an original project directly related to the therapeutic area of parenteral nutrition (PN).

This is the second time Fresenius Kabi is offering the EUR 100,000* grant, created to support research in parenteral nutrition in hospitalized adult patients in Latin America. Insights from this research will help advance nutritional care and improve patient outcomes across the region.

Applications close March 30, 2021 and will be reviewed by a committee of key opinion leaders in the field of clinical nutrition chaired by Prof. Dr. Isabel Correia, Chief of the Nutrition Therapy Team at the Alfa Institute of Gastroenterology and Surgery at the University Hospital, Belo Horizonte. The winner will be announced at the virtual FELANPE congress. Application form and additional information are available via:

Argentina https://clinicalnutrition.com.ar/colaborando-con-los-profesionales-de-la-salud-para-potenciar-la-investigacion-nutricional-futura/ Brazil https://unidospelanutricaoclinica.com.br/ Chile https://unidosporlanutricionclinica.cl/lam-research-2020/ Mexico https://unidosporlanutricionclinica.mx/proyecto-de-investigacion-nutricion-parenteral-grant-latin-america/ Ecuador https://unidosporlanutricionclinica.ec/colaboracion-con-profesionales-de-la-salud-para-potenciar-la-investigacion-nutricional-futura/ Colombia https://unidosporlanutricionclinica.co/colaborando-con-los-profesionales-de-la-salud-para-potenciar-la-investigacion-nutricional-futura/ Peru https://unidosporlanutricionclinica.pe/colaborando-con-los-profesionales-de-la-salud-para-potenciar-la-investigacion-nutricional-futura/

The Parenteral Nutrition Research Grant Latin America is part of Fresenius Kabi's commitment to support research in the area of nutritional therapy in Latin America.

For more information, please visit lam.unitedforclinicalnutrition.com, or email parenteralnutrition.research.grant@fresenius-kabi.com.

* or equivalent amount in local currency

About 'United for clinical nutrition'

In 2014, Fresenius Kabi established United for Clinical Nutrition (UCN) to raise awareness for disease-related malnutrition around the world. Through regional data collection and clinical assessment, and tailored events and tools for healthcare professionals, UCN aims to reduce the prevalence of hospital malnutrition. In 2018, the initiative expanded in Asia. To learn more, visit lam.unitedforclinicalnutrition.com.

