Heinz Launches New, Limited-Edition Condiments From Creeping Old Social Posts

Heinz scanned the most random corners of the internet,

and is turning consumer social posts into new, limited-edition condiments.

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After searching through a decade's worth of posts on forgotten blogs and scouring old tweets and forums, Heinz is releasing three new sauce creations inspired by Canadians: Heinz Tarchup, Wasabioli and Hanch. Created and unwittingly shared online by condiment lovers, these new creations combine some of Canada's favourite condiments into three equally saucy mashups.

Tarchup, a mix of tartar sauce and Heinz Ketchup, was shared in a decade-old, late-night tweet by condiment mastermind Arianne from Toronto. Emma from Toronto turned to an online wedding forum to remove a wasabi and garlic aioli stain on her mother's vintage dress, unknowingly releasing the recipe for Wasabioli. Four years ago, while looking to subreddits to spice up his pizza order, Deep from Vancouver unsuspectingly shared Hanch, a combination of hot sauce and ranch. Little did they all know… Heinz was watching. Heinz surprised each sauce creator by making their creations a reality, and then worked with them to bring their sauce to the Canadian marketplace.

The new mashups are now available across Canada at select grocery stores for a limited time for a suggested retail price of $2.99 (prices may vary by retailer). After trying these latest mashups, Heinz is calling on Canadians to share the strangest foods they pair with them on social, tagging @Heinz_CA and HeinzCrowdsauced.

"We've seen incredible success with innovations such as Mayochup and Mayoracha," says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "There's a lot of appetite for Heinz mashups as consumers continue to explore bolder and more unique flavour pairings. Surprisingly, there is a lot of social conversation about condiment mashups and we saw an opportunity to work with our fans in creating mashups that are inspired by them."

Canadians can visit HeinzCrowdsauced.ca to learn more about Heinz Crowdsauced creators, the inspiration behind their sauces, and their favourite ways to enjoy them.

About Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

Contact:Rebecca Fuller, rebecca.fuller@colonyproject.com, 647 241 1617

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455618/Kraft_Heinz_Canada_Heinz_Launches_New__Limited_Edition_Condiment.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455617/Kraft_Heinz_Canada_Heinz_Launches_New__Limited_Edition_Condiment.jpg