NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Finland - EUR 4.8 million

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finnish Transportation Infrastructure Agency (FTIA) has appointed NRC Group Finland, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to contract for signal installation at Oulu station in Northern Finland.

The contract is valued at approximately EUR 4.8 million. The work will commence in May 2021, and is scheduled for completion in November 2022.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 14 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The stock exchange announcement was published by Cecilie Blaauw Cock, Marketing & Communication, NRC Group ASA.

