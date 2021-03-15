T Stamp Inc Announces Trust Stamp Joins the OTCQX Best Market

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Trust Stamp (Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, is pleased to today announce that Trust Stamp has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market having upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market. Trust Stamp will begin trading today under the OTCQX ticker code IDAI.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), is a US based operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Gareth Genner, CEO and Co-Founder of Trust Stamp commented: "Trust Stamp's mission, vision, and presence cross national boundaries. By joining OTCQX and establishing a transatlantic capital markets presence, we are evidencing our commitment to increasing Shareholder value by boosting visibility, building trust, and maintaining transparency, while actively participating in the global capital markets.

The timing of our decision to trade on the OTCQX Market is a result of our company's growth, our expanded market opportunities and the increased interest from US Shareholders over the last year. We look forward to enabling a broader range of investors to participate in our journey of growth."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. will act as the company's OTCQX sponsor and provide market making facilities in the stock.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organisations with biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in six countries across North America, Europe and Asia, Trust Stamp is listed on Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: IDAI). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 60 people with flagship customers including Mastercard International, Synchrony Financial, and FIS.

