Viking Malt, one of the world's leading suppliers of high quality malt products received Platinum Medal in the latest EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rating. Platinum is a new medal category for evaluating CSR performance, and this award places Viking Malt in the top 1% of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis and in the top 2% in the category of Manufacture of malt liquors and malt industry.

"Viking Malt's CSR effort is strongly aligned with our corporate values and business strategy. Practicing CSR helps us become more aware of the impact our business at Viking Malt has on all aspects of society: economic, social and environmental. It also makes it easier for us to build stronger bonds between Viking Malt and our employees, as well as customers and suppliers" says Annika Wilhelmson, Vice President Innovation, Quality and CSR at Viking Malt. "Each independent assessment of our sustainability activities is extremely valuable, and these high ratings make us more confident that the path we are following is right, valuable and meaningful."

On Tuesday 9th of March the CEO of Viking Malt, Kasper Madsen, participated in the EcoVadis Sustain 2021 Conference in a panel discussion about "Vision to Value, CEO's roadmap to Sustainability." https://tiny.pl/r4z6f

"I really hope our input can help other companies on their sustainability journey. When we were asked about what advice we would give, I would emphasize that every member of the leadership team needs to take ownership of Sustainability it is part of the way we do business. I see the benefit of being recognized by EcoVadis as it increases our credibility in front of the customers and is valued by them. The positive impact on employee commitment, pride and energy is also not to be underestimated." says Kasper Madsen.

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries.

About Viking Malt

Viking Malt sells its products globally to the food, beverage and brewing industries. It has 6 production plants in 5 countries: Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania as well as two plants in Poland. The turnover of the group is appr. 250 million euros and it is the largest malting company in Scandinavia, 5th largest in Europe and 9th in the world. It is the leading company in specialty malt in the global market. Viking Malt Group is owned by Polttimo (62,5 %) and Svenska Lantmännen (37,5 %).

Read our CSR Report: https://www.vikingmalt.com/csr/

More info about the company and products: www.vikingmalt.com.

