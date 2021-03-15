Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, March 15
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:15 March 2021
|Name of applicant:
|Miton Global Opportunities plc
|LEI:
|21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
|Name of scheme:
|General
|Period of return:
|From:
|15 September 2020
|To:
|14 March 2021
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1,882,998
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|NIL
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|NIL
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1,882,998
|Name of contact:
|Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3709 8732
