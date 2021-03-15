

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation rose in February, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.7 percent increase in January. This was in line with economists expectation.



Communication cost surged 6.9 percent annually in February. Prices for restaurants and hotels grew 3.0 percent and those for education gained 3.5 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 1.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in February, same as in the previous month.



Core inflation rose to 1.3 percent in February from 1.2 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.3 percent in February, after a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.



