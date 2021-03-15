Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Chosen by MDA to Provide Satellite Flight Operations Support to the Canadian Space Agency

Calian has a proven track record of maximizing the useful life of their customers' satellite missions

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a provider of trusted products and solutions, is awarded a multi-year contract by MDA, an international space mission partner, to provide reliable, high performance satellite flight operations support to the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

Based in the CSA's Multi-Mission Control Centre in St. Hubert, Quebec, Calian's team of engineers and technicians will carry out day-to-day Satellite Engineering, Flight Dynamics, Spacecraft Planning, Real-Time Console Operations and Ground Systems Maintenance for the CSA's current fleet of satellites, as well as prepare for the operation of future missions as they come online. The contract gives testament to Calian's capabilities in satellite operations and proven track record in maximizing the useful life of the satellite missions they support.

"We are proud to bring the expertise of MDA and Calian together to provide operations service for CSA's critical satellite missions including the RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM), SCISAT and NEOSSAT." says Dr. Minda Suchan, VP of Geointelligence, MDA.

Calian's longevity in satellite operations is recognized industry wide. Since the launch of RADARSAT-1 in 1994, Calian has successfully supported the CSA in operating its Earth Observation missions, as well as supporting MDA's RADARSAT-2 operations since 2007. With diverse and deep knowledge of satellite operations, Calian's industry partnerships now span almost 30 years.

"It is exciting to see us continue our long-standing relationship with MDA," says Patrick Thera, President, Calian Advanced Technologies. "Calian is rapidly becoming the pre-eminent supplier of all things satellite ground systems related. From RF ground systems to intelligent satellite resource management systems and gateways, Calian has a world-class group of technical experts to support our customers around the globe whether it is from our headquarters in Saskatoon or our other locations in Ottawa, Quebec and Germany."

The three-year contract with MDA is valued at approximately CDN$16 million, with options to extend up to two additional years.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,000 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. www.mda.space

About Calian Advanced Technologies

Calian Advanced Technologies solutions include satellite gateways and infrastructure for RF communications, telemetry, tracking and control systems, space science and Earth observation. Calian Advanced Technologies provides leading-edge communication products for terrestrial and satellite networks, and unique LEO Satellite flight operations services. In addition, we enable our commercial and defence customers to deliver reliable, high-quality products and systems by providing them with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services. One of our key markets is satellite RF ground systems solutions for customers that have complex technical requirements. Our customers are leaders in their industries providing systems tailored to meet their demanding requirements, with practical solutions, delivered on time and on budget.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,000 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

